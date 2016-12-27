|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Giroud seizes moment to remind Wenger of his worth
Olivier Giroud proved the difference for Arsenal in a typically hard-fought 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Monday, again demonstrating his worth to manager Arsene Wenger after spending the majority of the season on the substitutes' bench. The France international has been starved of Premier....
thedailystarBD 7:01:00 AM CET
