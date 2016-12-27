Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Parliament Speaker meets WHO representative in Yemen

[27/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 27 (Saba) - Speaker of the Parliament Yahya Ali al-Raei met on Tuesday with head of the World Health organization's ( WHO) representative in Yemen Ahmed Chadol. At the meeting, al-Raei listened to a detailed explanation about the tasks and activities of the WHO and the role played by the organization in our country.

sabanews-en 5:35:00 PM CET

War on Yemen will end in aggressors’ defeat: defense minister

tehrantimes 1:05:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Yemen (9)

Flag
Saudi Arabia (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ar Riyad(SA)

Help about this topicRelated People

Abdo Raboo Mansour Hadi (1)

Ahmed Chadol (2)

Yahya Ali al-Raei (1)

Saudi Arabia (1)

Hossein Dehqan (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Freedom House (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.