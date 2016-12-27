[27/ديسمبر/2016] SANA'A, Dec. 27 (Saba) - Speaker of the Parliament Yahya Ali al-Raei met on Tuesday with head of the World Health organization's ( WHO) representative in Yemen Ahmed Chadol. At the meeting, al-Raei listened to a detailed explanation about the tasks and activities of the WHO and the role played by the organization in our country. sabanews-en 5:35:00 PM CET