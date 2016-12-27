|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Wall St. edges up on consumer, housing boost
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, supported by upbeat consumer and housing data, in one of the lowest-volume sessions of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 14.89 points, or 0.07 percent, to 19,948.7, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 5.08 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,268.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .
reuters 10:31:00 PM CET
