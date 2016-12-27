Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc across northern Plains

CHICAGO (AP) -- Travel conditions remained hazardous as a winter storm swept across much of the northern Plains on Monday, with blowing and drifting snow forcing the closure of an airport and creating near-zero visibility on some roads. The combination of freezing rain, snow and high winds that....

news-yahoo 1:47:00 AM CET

Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc across northern plains

jamaicaobserver 7:17:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (34)

Help about this topicPlaces

Jamestown(US)

Rapid City(US)

Grand Forks(US)

Fargo(US)

Minneapolis(US)

Wyoming(US)

Williston(US)

Chicago(US)

Dickinson(US)

Saint Paul(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

North Dakota (6)

North Dakota Transportation Department (2)

Valley City (2)

Paul International Airport (2)

United States (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Storm Prediction Center (1)

Fire Department (1)

The Nation (1)

National Weather Service (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.