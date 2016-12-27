|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Russia: Ukraine's ban on military exports not a big problem
MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian military official says domestic industries have learned to produce engines and other parts previously imported from Ukraine. Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said in a Tuesday interview with online Gazeta.ru that the lack of supplies from Ukraine hasn't had a significant impact on Russia's military capability.
news-yahoo 7:14:00 PM CET
