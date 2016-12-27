|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Police: DC woman missing since Christmas found dead
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington woman missing since Christmas has been found dead in her car, and a suspect is in custody, police said Tuesday. Tricia McCauley, 46, was found dead in her car and there were signs of trauma to her body, but more will be known about how she died or when once an autopsy....
