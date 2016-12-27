Main Menu

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Police: DC woman missing since Christmas found dead

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington woman missing since Christmas has been found dead in her car, and a suspect is in custody, police said Tuesday. Tricia McCauley, 46, was found dead in her car and there were signs of trauma to her body, but more will be known about how she died or when once an autopsy....

news-yahoo 5:32:00 PM CET

D.C. yoga instructor missing since Christmas found dead

CBSnews 3:06:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Tricia McCauley (3)

Peter Newsham (2)

Hilary Lane (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Facebook (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
