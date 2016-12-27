Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Sydney-Hobart record set to fall as yacht race favourite retires

Sydney (AFP) - Australian supermaxi Perpetual Loyal is on track to smash the record time for the Sydney to Hobart race by several hours, as disaster struck eight-time winner Wild Oats XI. Local favourite Wild Oats -- the race's most successful yacht -- was forced to retire from the gruelling contest....

news-yahoo 8:10:00 AM CET

Dottin out of hospital after nasty collision

cananews 3:53:00 PM CET

Favourite Wild Oats XI retires from Sydney to Hobart

afp-english 12:17:00 AM CET

Sydney to Hobart 2016: Wild Oats XI forced to retire from yacht race due to hydraulic ram issues

smh 12:23:00 AM CET

Favorite Wild Oats XI retires from Sydney-Hobart yacht race

asiatimes 5:31:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Australia (18)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Hobart(AU)

Brisbane(AU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Wild Oats XI (6)

Anthony Bell (3)

Beau Geste (3)

Bob Oatley (2)

Mark Richards (2)

Hong Kong (2)

John Markos (1)

Dare Devil (1)

Perpetual Loyal (1)

David Witt (1)

Deandra Dottin (1)

Steve Cotton (1)

Chasing Loyal (1)

Tom Addis (1)

Seng Huang Lee (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Sydney Morning Herald (1)

Getty Images (1)

Facebook (1)

Yacht Club (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.