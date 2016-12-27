|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Sydney-Hobart record set to fall as yacht race favourite retires
Sydney (AFP) - Australian supermaxi Perpetual Loyal is on track to smash the record time for the Sydney to Hobart race by several hours, as disaster struck eight-time winner Wild Oats XI. Local favourite Wild Oats -- the race's most successful yacht -- was forced to retire from the gruelling contest....
news-yahoo 8:10:00 AM CET
