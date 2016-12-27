Main Menu

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

All eyes on Zardari as PPP rallies on Benazir's 9th death anniversary

After returning from an 18-month-long self-imposed exile, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Zardari is set to address a charged crowd of PPP supporters as the party observes the 9th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh near Larkana. The Bhutto family mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

dawn 11:56:00 AM CET

Zardari’s ‘surprise’ vexes pundits

tribune 5:10:00 AM CET

Flag
Pakistan (7)

Karachi(PK)

Larkana(PK)

Islamabad(PK)

Lahore(PK)

Benazir Bhutto (6)

Asif Ali Zardari (6)

Bilawal Bhutto (4)

Shah Mehmood Qureshi (1)

Farhatullah Babar (1)

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (1)

Safdar Abbasi (2)

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro (2)

Mushtaq Mahar (1)

Syed Murad Ali Shah (1)

Haji Munawwar Ali Abbasi (1)

Naheed Khan (1)

Express Tribune (2)

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (1)

Pakistan Peoples Party (1)

