Tuesday, December 27, 2016
All eyes on Zardari as PPP rallies on Benazir's 9th death anniversary
After returning from an 18-month-long self-imposed exile, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Zardari is set to address a charged crowd of PPP supporters as the party observes the 9th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh near Larkana. The Bhutto family mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.
dawn 11:56:00 AM CET
