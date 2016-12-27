|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
|
|
Donald Trump says United Nations is 'just a club for people to have a good time'
|
Days after the United Nations voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, Donald Trump questioned its effectiveness Monday, saying it's just a club for people to 'have a good time'. The president-elect wrote on Twitter that the UN has 'such great potential,' but it has....
dailymail 7:04:00 AM CET
|
|
|