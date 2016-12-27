Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Monte dei Paschi sees funding gap grow

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The lender is facing a capital shortfall of €8.8bn, higher than the €5bn previously estimated by the bank. Italian lender Monte dei Paschi is facing a capital shortfall of €8.8bn (£7.5bn), higher than the €5bn previously estimated by the bank, the European Central Bank has said.

bbc 9:08:00 AM CET

Dec 27, 2016 4:54AM ESTpublished: Dec 27, 2016 4:54AM EST

theglobeandmail 11:04:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Italy (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Andreas Hoepner (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Monte dei Paschi di Siena (9)

European Central Bank (4)

European Union (2)

Getty Images (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

FinancialServices

ECB

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.