Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Monte dei Paschi sees funding gap grow
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The lender is facing a capital shortfall of €8.8bn, higher than the €5bn previously estimated by the bank. Italian lender Monte dei Paschi is facing a capital shortfall of €8.8bn (£7.5bn), higher than the €5bn previously estimated by the bank, the European Central Bank has said.
bbc 9:08:00 AM CET
