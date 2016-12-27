Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher, Star Wars actress, dies aged 60
bbc 7:17:00 PM CET
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60: reports
afp-english 7:28:00 PM CET
Carrie Fisher, Child of Hollywood and ‘Star Wars’ Royalty, Dies at 60
nytimes 8:36:00 PM CET
Channel24.co.za | Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies
news24 7:53:00 PM CET
Countries
United States (14)
Places
Hollywood(US)
Austin(US)
Related People
Debbie Reynolds (2)
Harrison Ford (1)
Elizabeth Taylor (1)
Paul Simon (1)
David Cronenberg (1)
Warren Beatty (1)
Meryl Streep (1)
George Lucas (1)
Princess Leia (4)
Carrie Fisher (4)
Simon Halls (3)
Eddie Fisher (2)
Force Awakens (2)
Princess Diarist (1)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (1)
Angels Hannah (1)
Rob Delaney (1)
Wishful Drinking (1)
Todd Fisher (1)
Shirley MacLaine (1)
Harry Met Sally (1)
Billie Lourd (1)
Other Names
Star Wars (10)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.