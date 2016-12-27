Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher, Star Wars actress, dies aged 60

bbc 7:17:00 PM CET

'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60: reports

afp-english 7:28:00 PM CET

Carrie Fisher, Child of Hollywood and ‘Star Wars’ Royalty, Dies at 60

nytimes 8:36:00 PM CET

Channel24.co.za | Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies

news24 7:53:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (14)

Help about this topicPlaces

Hollywood(US)

Austin(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Debbie Reynolds (2)

Harrison Ford (1)

Elizabeth Taylor (1)

Paul Simon (1)

David Cronenberg (1)

Warren Beatty (1)

Meryl Streep (1)

George Lucas (1)

Princess Leia (4)

Carrie Fisher (4)

Simon Halls (3)

Eddie Fisher (2)

Force Awakens (2)

Princess Diarist (1)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (1)

Angels Hannah (1)

Rob Delaney (1)

Wishful Drinking (1)

Todd Fisher (1)

Shirley MacLaine (1)

Harry Met Sally (1)

Billie Lourd (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Star Wars (10)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.