Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Ethiopia set to launch 19 power projects in 2017: Official
Ethiopia is set to launch 19 hydro-power, solar, wind and geothermal energy projects, which could generate more than 5,000MW next year which begins next Sunday. The projects will be executed in Oromia, Amhara, SNNP, Tigray and Ethiopian Somali regional states, Bizuneh Tolcha, public relations....
apanews-en 6:52:00 PM CET
