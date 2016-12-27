|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Obama, Japanese PM Abe to visit Pearl Harbor together seeking reconciliation
HONOLULU—Putting 75 years of resentment behind them, the leaders of the United States and Japan are coming together at Pearl Harbor for a historic pilgrimage to the site where the bloodshed of surprise attacks thrust America into World War II. ’s visit Tuesday with President Barack Obama is powerful....
TorontoStar 3:23:00 PM CET
