Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Obama, Japanese PM Abe to visit Pearl Harbor together seeking reconciliation

HONOLULU—Putting 75 years of resentment behind them, the leaders of the United States and Japan are coming together at Pearl Harbor for a historic pilgrimage to the site where the bloodshed of surprise attacks thrust America into World War II. ’s visit Tuesday with President Barack Obama is powerful....

TorontoStar 3:23:00 PM CET

Politics › Abe pays respects at Hawaii memorials a day before Pearl Harbor visit

japantoday 2:27:00 AM CET

Abe's Pearl Harbor pilgrimage underlines US-Japan tie

business-times 2:58:00 PM CET

Obama, Japan's Abe show solidarity in Pearl Harbour visit

straitstimesSG 11:39:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (25)

Flag
Japan (19)

Help about this topicPlaces

Honolulu(US)

Hiroshima(JP)

Help about this topicRelated People

Barack Obama (5)

Shinzo Abe (4)

Donald Trump (4)

Hua Chunying (1)

Caroline Kennedy (1)

Daniel Inouye (1)

Pearl Harbor (21)

Stanley Chang (1)

Hawaii Gov David Ige (1)

Arizona Memorial (1)

Isoroku Yamamoto (1)

Daniel Kritenbrink (1)

Tamaki Tsukada (1)

San Francisco (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

First World War (5)

White House (4)

Trans-Pacific Partnership (3)

National Memorial (2)

Nazi Germany (1)

World War (1)

Nobel Peace Prize (1)

Cold War (1)

Armed Forces (1)

United States Navy (1)

The Thomson Corporation (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.