Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Indonesia Court: Jakarta Governor Blasphemy Trial to Proceed

An Indonesian court has ruled that the blasphemy trial of the minority Christian governor of the country's capital will proceed. A North Jakarta District Court judge told the court Tuesday that the panel did not accept Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's argument that the indictment is inaccurate and should be annulled.

ABCnews 5:52:00 AM CET

IDX expects more stock transactions with new firm

JakartaPost 10:56:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Indonesia (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Central Securities Depository (1)

North Jakarta District Court (1)

Tjahaja Purnama (1)

Stock Market Clearing House (1)

Indonesia Stock Exchange (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.