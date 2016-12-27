|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Indonesia Court: Jakarta Governor Blasphemy Trial to Proceed
|
An Indonesian court has ruled that the blasphemy trial of the minority Christian governor of the country's capital will proceed. A North Jakarta District Court judge told the court Tuesday that the panel did not accept Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's argument that the indictment is inaccurate and should be annulled.
ABCnews 5:52:00 AM CET
