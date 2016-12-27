|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Officials: Florida Hotel Fire Set on Purpose
Fire officials say a blaze at a central Florida hotel that displaced about 250 people last week was set on purpose. A spokeswoman for the state fire marshal's office told the Orlando Sentinel ( https://goo.gl/JWHBjt ) on Tuesday that several mattresses outside the Unno Boutique Hotel in Kissimmee were apparently set on fire early Friday morning.
