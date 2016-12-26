|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, December 26, 2016
Carrie Fisher: Star Wars actress 'stable' after cardiac incident, mother says
Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher is in stable condition, her mother Debbie Reynolds says, after the Star Wars star suffered a cardiac episode two days earlier on a flight from London to Los Angeles. "Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it," Reynolds said on Twitter.
