Monday, December 26, 2016

Carrie Fisher: Star Wars actress 'stable' after cardiac incident, mother says

Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher is in stable condition, her mother Debbie Reynolds says, after the Star Wars star suffered a cardiac episode two days earlier on a flight from London to Los Angeles. "Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it," Reynolds said on Twitter.

radioaustralia 12:09:00 AM CET

Carrie Fisher and Fisher Stevens dish about their new HBO documentary

usaToday 1:01:00 PM CET

Carrie Fisher 'stable,' tweets mom Debbie Reynolds

GulfDailyNews 7:51:00 AM CET

