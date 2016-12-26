Main Menu

Monday, December 26, 2016

Russia mourns 92 killed in Black Sea jet crash, hunts for black box

A candle is placed in front of a picture of Tu-154 plane, to commemorate passengers and crew members of Russian military plane, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, at the Sochi International Airport (Sochi-Adler Airport) in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, December 26, 2016.

news-yahoo 9:32:00 AM CET

More than half of Russians consider Putin politician of the year — poll

itartass_en 4:34:00 PM CET

Kremlin: 'Terrorist act' not among prime theories for Black Sea plane crash

reuters 11:28:00 AM CET

Russia's Transport Minister Says Pilot Error or Technical Fault Likely to Blame for Sunday's Plane Crash

ABCnews 7:11:00 AM CET

WATCH: Russia: Focus Is on Faults in Plane Crash Probe

ABCnews 1:47:00 PM CET

Putin's winning streak will be hard to extend

timesofoman 12:56:00 PM CET

Putin informs CSTO states’ leaders about Russia’s steps to normalize situation in Syria

itartass_en 4:49:00 PM CET

Task force at Tu-154 crash site reinforced to reach 3,500 people

itartass_en 6:57:00 AM CET

Xi sends condolences to Putin over Russian plane crash

xinhuanet_en 10:07:00 AM CET

No bombs found after Moscow railway station threat

itv 3:09:00 PM CET

Police evacuate three Moscow railway stations after bomb threat

ynetnews 12:05:00 PM CET

Kremlin downplays terror attack possibility in jet crash

ynetnews 8:22:00 PM CET

Search operation around Tu-154 crash site expanded

itartass_en 7:40:00 AM CET

8:39 Plane Carrying Remains of TU-154 Victims Lands in Moscow

plenglish 2:51:00 PM CET

Russia Says That Terrorism Was Not a Likely Cause of the Black Sea Plane Crash

time 9:20:00 AM CET

World › Crashed Russian plane fragments pulled from Black Sea

japantoday 11:27:00 PM CET

Associated Press: Pilot error, technical fault behind Russia crash

kyivpost 8:56:00 AM CET

Dec 25, 2016 7:59PM EST - A Russian military plane with 92 people on board has crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday. | published: Dec 25, 2016 1:41AM EST

theglobeandmail 5:28:00 AM CET

Terrorism unlikely to be cause of Russian plane crash, transport minister says Pilot error or a technical fault was probably to blame for...

belfasttelegraph 9:23:00 AM CET

Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choir

itartass_en 11:05:00 AM CET

