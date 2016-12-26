|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, December 26, 2016
|
|
Indonesian militants planned New Year's assault with machetes: police
|
By Fransiska Nangoy. JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian militants supporting Islamic State planned to attack a police post on New Year's eve with machetes and knives, a police spokesman said on Monday. The plot was broken up after police arrested two of the would-be attackers who led them to their....
news-yahoo 7:53:00 AM CET
|
|
|