Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, December 26, 2016

Fake notes of new Rs 2,000/500 with face value of Rs 26.10L seized; 2 held

Two persons were arrested today with counterfeit currency in the denominations of newly introduced Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, having a face value of Rs 26,10,000, police said. “Acting on a tip-off, the city crime branch sleuths intercepted a car at Hanuman Madhi area and arrested two persons with fake....

financialexpress 5:07:00 PM CET

WATCH: In demonetised, cash-strapped India, Gujarat folk singers get showered with Rs 40 lakh!

expressindia 11:48:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (12)

Help about this topicPlaces

Navsari(IN)

Ahmadabad(IN)

Rajkot(IN)

Karnataka(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Singh Gehlot (1)

Kirtidan Gadhvi (1)

Kadia Samaj (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.