Fake notes of new Rs 2,000/500 with face value of Rs 26.10L seized; 2 held Two persons were arrested today with counterfeit currency in the denominations of newly introduced Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, having a face value of Rs 26,10,000, police said. “Acting on a tip-off, the city crime branch sleuths intercepted a car at Hanuman Madhi area and arrested two persons with fake.... financialexpress 5:07:00 PM CET WATCH: In demonetised, cash-strapped India, Gujarat folk singers get showered with Rs 40 lakh! expressindia 11:48:00 AM CET