Monday, December 26, 2016

Elton John leads the star-studded tributes to George Michael after he dies aged 53

Elton John has paid tribute to his close friend George Michael in an emotional post after his tragic death on Christmas day aged 53. He joined a host of shocked A-listers like Martin Fry and Ricky Gervais, and his 80s contemporaries Duran Duran and Spandeau Ballet in commemorating the iconic Wham! frontman.

dailymail 1:17:00 AM CET

George Michael: Top 5 controversial moments of the late singer

financialexpress 9:30:00 AM CET

Timeline: George Michael, 1963 – 2016

guardian 7:20:00 PM CET

From secret donations to buying John Lennon's piano, tales of George Michael's philanthropy surface

expressindia 8:56:00 PM CET

George Michael, Pop Superstar, Dies at 53

yalibnan 3:35:00 PM CET

Channel24.co.za | George Michael: Pop icon who caught the spirit of the 1980s

news24 6:50:00 AM CET

Publicist: British singer George Michael dead at age 53

news-yahoo 1:00:00 AM CET

00:59 RIP: British singer George Michael dies at 53

AsiaOne 6:28:00 AM CET

British singer, George Michael, dies, aged 53

vanguardngr 12:12:00 PM CET

British singer George Michael dies aged 53: Publicist

AsiaOne 5:45:00 AM CET

George Michael, pop superstar, dies aged 53

straitstimesSG 5:43:00 AM CET

British singer George Michael dies aged 53: publicist

expatica 1:17:00 AM CET

Singer George Michael dies, aged 53

skynews 12:23:00 AM CET

Singer George Michael peacefully dies at home

montrealgazette 12:51:00 AM CET

George Michael: Ex-Wham singer dies aged 53, UK media reports

radioaustralia 12:32:00 AM CET

