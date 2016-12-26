|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Monday, December 26, 2016
Elton John leads the star-studded tributes to George Michael after he dies aged 53
Elton John has paid tribute to his close friend George Michael in an emotional post after his tragic death on Christmas day aged 53. He joined a host of shocked A-listers like Martin Fry and Ricky Gervais, and his 80s contemporaries Duran Duran and Spandeau Ballet in commemorating the iconic Wham! frontman.
dailymail 1:17:00 AM CET
