Monday, December 26, 2016
Japanese prime minister arrives in Hawaii for memorial visit
The memorial will be closed to the public Tuesday when Abe visits the historic site, joined by U.S. President Barack Obama, who is vacationing in Hawaii with his family. They will meet in Honolulu for a summit before venturing to the wreck of the USS Arizona, where 1,177 sailors and Marines died. The ship's rusting remains are now a memorial.
dailymail 10:26:00 PM CET
