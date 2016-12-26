Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, December 26, 2016

Japanese prime minister arrives in Hawaii for memorial visit

The memorial will be closed to the public Tuesday when Abe visits the historic site, joined by U.S. President Barack Obama, who is vacationing in Hawaii with his family. They will meet in Honolulu for a summit before venturing to the wreck of the USS Arizona, where 1,177 sailors and Marines died. The ship's rusting remains are now a memorial.

dailymail 10:26:00 PM CET

Former Prime Minister Yoshida’s low-key Pearl Harbor visit recounted

japantimes 5:40:00 AM CET

Japan, US Set to Sign Pact to Limit US Base Worker Immunity

voanews 11:45:00 AM CET

Pearl Harbor survivor wants Abe to apologize in Hawaii

japantimes 10:59:00 AM CET

Politics › Abe arrives in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama

japantoday 11:27:00 PM CET

Japan's Abe departs for visit to Pearl Harbour

BangkokPost 4:44:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (20)

Flag
Japan (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Honolulu(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Shinzo Abe (5)

Barack Obama (4)

Franklin Roosevelt (1)

Fumio Kishida (1)

Taro Aso (1)

Yoshihide Suga (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Pearl Harbor (21)

San Francisco (5)

Peace Memorial Hall (1)

Arizona Memorial (1)

Then Radford (1)

Royal Hawaiian Hotel (1)

New York (1)

Shigeru Yoshida (1)

Arthur Radford (1)

Louis Conter (1)

Kazuko Aso (1)

Tomomi Inada (1)

James Horton (1)

Behind Abe (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

National Memorial (5)

First World War (3)

United States Navy (2)

Armed Forces (1)

Marine One (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.