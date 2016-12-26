|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, December 26, 2016
Surge in tourists puts some strain on Thailand's infrastructure
BANGKOK: Thailand's success in attracting huge numbers of tourists has put some infrastructure for handling the influx under pressure, an economist with the World Bank said on Monday. "Bottlenecks are building up in destinations like Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket, while infrastructure still hasn't expanded," Kiatipong Ariyapruchya said.
channelnewsasia 11:15:00 AM CET
