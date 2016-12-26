|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, December 26, 2016
|
|
At least 22 killed in troubled North Kivu province
|
At least 22 civilians were killed in Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province over the weekend, an official said, blaming the attacks on an armed group led by Ugandan rebels. The killings happened in Eringeti, a town 55km north of the regional hub Beni, a city plagued by a wave of deadly....
aljazeera-en 1:22:00 AM CET
|
|
|