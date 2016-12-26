Main Menu

Monday, December 26, 2016

At least 22 killed in troubled North Kivu province

At least 22 civilians were killed in Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province over the weekend, an official said, blaming the attacks on an armed group led by Ugandan rebels. The killings happened in Eringeti, a town 55km north of the regional hub Beni, a city plagued by a wave of deadly....

aljazeera-en 1:22:00 AM CET

At least twenty-two civilians reported killed in DR Congo bloodshed

ChinaPost 7:12:00 PM CET

At least 34 people killed over weekend in DR Congo

globalsecurity 6:22:00 AM CET

13 civilians killed in DR Congo Christmas Day ethnic attack

news-yahoo 1:23:00 PM CET

