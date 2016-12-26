|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Monday, December 26, 2016
India police arrest four over US woman's gang-rape
NEW DELHI (AFP): Indian police on Monday arrested four men accused of drugging and raping an American tourist at a five-star hotel in New Delhi earlier this year, an officer said. The woman told police that she was part of a tour group visiting India in April when her local guide gave her a spiked....
TheFrontierPost-en 10:39:00 PM CET
