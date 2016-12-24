|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Monday, December 26, 2016
Israel points finger at U.S. over U.N. resolution
December 26, 2016, 7:13 AM Israel is blasting the Obama administration over a vote at the United Nations. A celebration broke out in the Security Council after Friday's vote on a resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The U.S. abstained instead of blocking the measure.
CBSnews 2:54:00 PM CET
