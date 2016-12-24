Main Menu

Monday, December 26, 2016

Israel points finger at U.S. over U.N. resolution

December 26, 2016, 7:13 AM Israel is blasting the Obama administration over a vote at the United Nations. A celebration broke out in the Security Council after Friday's vote on a resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The U.S. abstained instead of blocking the measure.

CBSnews 2:54:00 PM CET

Israeli court sentences Palestinian girl to 16 years in jail

iran-daily 11:35:00 AM CET

Lieberman slams French peace summit: 'A modern day Dreyfus trial'

ynetnews 2:08:00 PM CET

Liberman: Paris peace conference will be modern day Dreyfus trial

jpost 12:09:00 PM CET

Palestine victorious over UNSC resolution, Israel left 'abandoned' by US Published: 24/12/2016 12:03

maannews-en 5:22:00 AM CET

Trump says UN just a club for people to 'have a good time'

theglobeandmail 11:51:00 PM CET

Ukraine summons Israeli ambassador after UN controversy

news-yahoo 5:22:00 PM CET

News Graham threatens to pull funding for U.N. over Israeli settlement vote

usaToday 4:53:00 AM CET

Big day at the United Nations

GulfDailyNews 2:00:00 AM CET

Anti-Israeli resolution, a turning point in Mideast developments

iran-daily 10:07:00 PM CET

Analysis: Netanyahu's gamble

jpost 2:40:00 AM CET

Roundup: Israel hits back after UN settlements resolution

sinacom 11:22:00 AM CET

US led UN 'gang-up' on Israel settlement vote: ambassador

afp-english 6:26:00 PM CET

Flag
Israel (17)

Flag
France (5)

Flag
United States (3)

Yerushalayim(IL)

Paris(FR)

Donald Trump (9)

Benjamin Netanyahu (3)

John Kerry (3)

Lindsey Graham (3)

Barack Obama (3)

Samantha Power (2)

Ronald Reagan (1)

Ben Rhodes (1)

Avigdor Lieberman (1)

Saeb Erekat (1)

Antonio Guterres (1)

Nikki Haley (1)

Abdel Fattah al-Sissi (1)

West Bank (6)

Volodymyr Groysman (3)

Foreign Ministry (2)

Ahmad Abu Zeid (1)

Errol Barnett (1)

Saudi Arabia (1)

elect Trump (1)

Late Thursday New Zealand (1)

Natalie Shukha (1)

Eli Belotsercovsky (1)

Leave France (1)

Daniel Shapiro (1)

David Friedman (1)

UN Security Council (16)

United Nations (8)

White House (4)

Geneva Convention (1)

European Union (1)

Palestinian Liberation Organisation (1)

Appropriations Committee (1)

Facebook (1)

Amnesty International (1)

Palestinian Authority (1)

Yisrael Beiteinu (1)

United States Senate (1)

