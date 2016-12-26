Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, December 26, 2016

Al-Jazeera Says Egypt Holds Producer on 'Fabricated Charges'

Qatar-based satellite news broadcaster Al-Jazeera says Egypt is holding one of its producers on "fabricated charges" after the man traveled there to visit his family on vacation. The broadcaster issued a statement Monday describing the allegations levied by Egypt's Interior Ministry against Mahmoud....

ABCnews 11:45:00 AM CET

Egypt

topix 3:25:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Qatar (4)

Flag
Egypt (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Mohammed Morsi (1)

Mahmoud Hussein (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Al-Jazira (6)

Fox News (1)

Interior Ministry (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.