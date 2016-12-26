|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Monday, December 26, 2016
Al-Jazeera Says Egypt Holds Producer on 'Fabricated Charges'
Qatar-based satellite news broadcaster Al-Jazeera says Egypt is holding one of its producers on "fabricated charges" after the man traveled there to visit his family on vacation. The broadcaster issued a statement Monday describing the allegations levied by Egypt's Interior Ministry against Mahmoud....
ABCnews 11:45:00 AM CET
Egypt
topix 3:25:00 PM CET
