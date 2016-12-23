|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, December 25, 2016
|
|
Malta newspapers review
de
fr
pt
|
The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today. The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Libyan hijackers who diverted an aircraft to Malta on Friday are set to be charged today. The newspaper also reports that prickly pear may hold the key to beating age disease, according to a study by the University of Malta.
timesofmalta 7:24:00 AM CET
|
|
Story information
|
This cluster belong to the following story: 109 passengers released from hijacked Libyan plane: Maltese PM
Keywords: Oman / Boeing, Joseph Muscat / airways, afriqiyah, aircraft, airport, hijackers, threatened, passengers, plane, diverted
Start date: Friday, December 23, 2016
|
2 days before.
|
109 passengers released from hijacked Libyan plane: Maltese PM Similarity: 0.87
|
1 day before.
|
Malta: Too early to say if plane hijackers had terror ties Similarity: 0.89
|
Related Clusters - across languages
|
de
|
Malta: Gericht klagt libysche Flugzeugentführer an Similarity: 0.40
|
fr
|
Malte : les deux pirates de l’air libyens sont maintenus en détention Similarity: 0.58
|
pt
|
Sequestro em Malta. Passageiros de avião líbio já regressaram a casa Similarity: 0.64
|
|