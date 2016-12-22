|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, December 25, 2016
Buhari urges troops to maintain tempo after capturing Sambisa Forest
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, who raided Boko Haram's "last enclave" in Sambisa Forest on Friday, to maintain the tempo, crush the remnants of the insurgents and further seek, locate and free the remaining Chibok girls still being held in captivity.
ngrguardiannews 6:37:00 AM CET
Story information
This cluster belong to the following story: Nigeria president says Boko Haram is 'crushed'
Keywords: Nigeria, Belgium / Boko Haram, Muhammadu Buhari / nigerian, president, islamic, captured, claims, militant, hide
Start date: Thursday, December 22, 2016
