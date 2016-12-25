Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, December 25, 2016

Firefighters battle Glen Mills house fire

news-yahoo 10:14:00 PM CET

Giant fire continues to rage at a Haifa gas refinery

ynetnews 4:08:00 PM CET

Senior in her early 90s dead after fire in Scarborough

TorontoStar 1:02:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (4)

Flag
Israel (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Hefa(IL)

Help about this topicRelated People

Matthew Pegg (1)

Yoram Levy (1)

Hina Alam (1)

Lowell Ave (1)

Phyllis Ave (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Fire Service (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.