|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, December 25, 2016
|
|
In Australia, a traveler's Christmas is spent down at the beach
de
fr
hu
|
The holidays are meant to be about spending time with your loved ones. But if you're thousands of miles away from your family at this time of year, that affection is better off turned to the beach. SEE ALSO: Someone mistakenly put a 2Pac song in a Christmas hymnal There's plenty of them around....
news-yahoo 4:01:00 PM CET
|
|
Story information
|
This cluster belong to the following story: Australian police detain seven over Melbourne Christmas Day bomb plot
Keywords: Australia, Chile, Canada, Germany / Islamic State, Ciara Glennon / australian, points, social, dangerous, perth, callaghan
Start date: Friday, December 16, 2016
|
3 days before.
|
Why Pakistan is on the verge of multi-organ failure Similarity: 0.34
|
2 days before.
|
Australian police detain seven over Melbourne Christmas Day bomb plot Similarity: 0.64
|
China open to India joining economic corridor Similarity: 0.40
|
Related Clusters - across languages
|
de
|
Nigel Kennedy wechselte mit Trennung der Eltern zur Geige Similarity: 0.30
|
fr
|
Noël chaud en Australie Similarity: 0.35
|
hu
|
Lázadás tört ki egy menekülttáborban Pápua Új-Guineán Similarity: 0.33
|
|