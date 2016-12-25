Iran’s oil production increased by 18.8 percent in the first nine months of 2016, reaching 3.92 million barrels per day (mb/d), the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) says. Iran’s oil output, including gas condensate, stood at 4.170 mb/d in September, about 870,000 b/d more than September 2015, the EIA said in a report. iran-daily 7:42:00 PM CET