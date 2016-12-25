Main Menu

Sunday, December 25, 2016

First Afghan female pilot since fall of the Taliban seeks asylum in the US

'I'm scared for my life': First Afghan female pilot in the country's military since fall of the Taliban who defied death threats to take to the skies seeks asylum in the US Capt. Niloofar Rahmani, 25, is the first female pilot in the Afghani military since the fall of the Taliban in 2001; She and....

dailymail 10:13:00 AM CET

Anger in Afghanistan at female pilot's U.S. asylum bid

reuters 2:23:00 PM CET

Blast kills shepherd in S. Afghanistan

xinhuanet_en 3:00:00 PM CET

Yearender: Achieving peace through talks tops Afghan gov't challenges in 2016

sinacom 5:31:00 PM CET

Afghanistan

topix 4:52:00 AM CET

