Saturday, December 24, 2016
Bangladesh police arrest reporter over labour unrest
DHAKA, BANGLADESH: A local television journalist in Bangladesh has been arrested for inciting unrest in one of the country’s biggest garment manufacturing zones, police said Saturday. Nazmul Huda has been accused of “inaccurate reporting” on almost daily protests in Ashulia – home to Bangladesh’s....
tribune 2:02:00 PM CET
