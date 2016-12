ISLAMABAD: Unidentified gunmen attacked the house of former Afghan Taliban enovy to Pakistan Mullah Zaeef in Kabul late Friday night. Zaeef was not home at the time the attack. “Assailants on motorcycles lobbed a hand grenade at my house in Bagrami area of the Afghan capital, and also fired shots,” the former ambassador told The Express Tribune. tribune 10:15:00 AM CET