Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Saturday, December 24, 2016
Festive fishing always fun
fr
topix 3:39:00 PM CET
Dec 24, 2016 1:01PM ESTpublished: Dec 24, 2016 1:01PM EST
theglobeandmail 7:10:00 PM CET
Story information
This cluster belong to the following story: Montreal weather: Mild days going into the holidays
Keywords:
Start date: Thursday, December 22, 2016
2 days before.
Montreal weather: Mild days going into the holidays Similarity: 0.85
1 day before.
TSX on pace for seventh straight day of gains despite loonie’s tumble Similarity: 0.39
Related Clusters - across languages
fr
Un vaccin efficace à 100 % contre le virus Ebola sur les rails Similarity: 0.35
Countries
Canada (4)
Places
Frédéricton(CA)
Toronto(CA)
Related People
Border Mail Apart (1)
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.