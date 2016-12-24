|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, December 24, 2016
|
|
FAQ: What you must know about Shivaji memorial off Mumbai coast
|
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said the 'Shiv Smarak' will not only be the tallest memorial in the country, but in the entire world.
rediff 8:09:00 AM CET
|
|
|