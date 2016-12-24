|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Saturday, December 24, 2016
Coalition of opposition parties: is it mutually beneficial?
The rightful candidate to lead the opposition pack: Morgan Tsvangirai has survived it all. As we merry make, we are constantly reminded of how Christmas used to be back in the days and how it has all changed now. We need to keep our minds open for any new possibilities that will put Zimbabwe on the tracks again.
