Saturday, December 24, 2016
Netanyahu rejects 'shameful' UN vote on settlements
Israel also recalls its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal following the vote in favour of the resolution. 24 Dec 2016 12:18 GMT The resolution demands Israel 'immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in occupied Palestinian territory' [Reuters] Israel Prime Minister Benjamin....
aljazeera-en 2:45:00 PM CET
This cluster belong to the following story: Netanyahu rejects 'shameful' UN vote on settlements
Keywords: Israel, Palestine / Hezbollah, UN Security Council / israeli, jewish, palestinians, west, jerusalem, settlement, east
Start date: Thursday, December 15, 2016
Israel concerned about Iran’s influence and a stronger Hezbollah as it watches Syria closely Similarity: 0.92
Egypt delays UN resolution on Israel as Trump raises concerns Similarity: 0.93
بالصور- ردود أفعال دولية على قرار مجلس الأمن بوقف الاستيطان Similarity: 0.31
Декларация на ООН за Израел Similarity: 0.45
Udland Israel trygler USA om FN-veto mod stop for bosættelser Similarity: 0.45
Israel zieht diplomatische Konsequenzen Similarity: 0.51
Netanyahu anuncia sanciones a la ONU por la resolución contra colonias Similarity: 0.54
استقبال گروههای فلسطینی از قطعنامه شورای امنیت Similarity: 0.46
Vote de l'ONU contre la colonisation israélienne : déception israélienne, espoir palestinien Similarity: 0.62
|
Les fidèles se rassemblent à Bethléem pour Noël Similarity: 0.39
Breaking: az USA nem vétózta meg az ENSZ BT Izraelt elítélő határozatát Similarity: 0.36
buitenland Netanyahu furieus: Amerika laat VN wegkomen met 'anti-Israël resolutie' Similarity: 0.65
Ban Ki Mun zadowolony z przyjęcia rezolucji ws. osiedli żydowskich Similarity: 0.38
Israel não aceita resolução da ONU contra construção de colonatos Similarity: 0.63
Израиль отказался выполнять резолюцию Совбеза ООН Similarity: 0.40
|
24.12.2016 02:04 : Израиль отозвал для консультаций послов в Новой Зеландии и Сенегале. Similarity: 0.37
Israel finner sig inte i säkerhetsrådets beslut Similarity: 0.51
Trump'tan İsrail'e destek Similarity: 0.42
