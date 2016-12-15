Main Menu

Saturday, December 24, 2016

Netanyahu rejects 'shameful' UN vote on settlements  ar  bg  da  de  es  fa  fr  nl  pl  pt  ru  sv  tr  hu

Israel also recalls its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal following the vote in favour of the resolution. 24 Dec 2016 12:18 GMT The resolution demands Israel 'immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in occupied Palestinian territory' [Reuters] Israel Prime Minister Benjamin....

aljazeera-en 2:45:00 PM CET

Israel settlement vote could spur movement toward resolution — or pose trouble for UN

TorontoStar 6:30:00 PM CET

NEW ZEALAND DEFENDS UN VOTE AS ISRAEL RECALLS AMBASSADOR

manilatimes 8:59:00 AM CET

New Zealand Defends UN Vote as Israel Recalls Ambassador

naharnet-en 6:32:00 AM CET

Palestine victorious over UNSC resolution, Israel left 'abandoned' by US Published: 24/12/2016 12:03

maannews-en 11:46:00 AM CET

In a rare move, UN demands end to Israeli settlements 24-Dec-16 108

dailytimesPK 12:41:00 AM CET

Vote on Israel could spur further action _ or trouble for UN

AP 8:35:00 AM CET

Mourners in Hebron bury 5 Palestinians after Israel releases their bodies

maannews-en 2:50:00 PM CET

President Abbas arrives in Bethlehem to join Christmas celebrations

maannews-en 10:00:00 PM CET

Thinking Anew – A birth that changed the world forever

irishtimes 1:19:00 AM CET

This cluster belong to the following story: Netanyahu rejects 'shameful' UN vote on settlements

Keywords: Israel, Palestine / Hezbollah, UN Security Council / israeli, jewish, palestinians, west, jerusalem, settlement, east

Start date: Thursday, December 15, 2016

2 days before.

Israel concerned about Iran’s influence and a stronger Hezbollah as it watches Syria closely Similarity: 0.92

1 day before.

Egypt delays UN resolution on Israel as Trump raises concerns Similarity: 0.93

ar

بالصور- ردود أفعال دولية على قرار مجلس الأمن بوقف الاستيطان Similarity: 0.31

bg

Декларация на ООН за Израел Similarity: 0.45

da

Udland Israel trygler USA om FN-veto mod stop for bosættelser Similarity: 0.45

de

Israel zieht diplomatische Konsequenzen Similarity: 0.51

es

Netanyahu anuncia sanciones a la ONU por la resolución contra colonias Similarity: 0.54

fa

استقبال گروه‌های فلسطینی از قطعنامه شورای امنیت Similarity: 0.46

fr

Vote de l'ONU contre la colonisation israélienne : déception israélienne, espoir palestinien Similarity: 0.62

Les fidèles se rassemblent à Bethléem pour Noël Similarity: 0.39

hu

Breaking: az USA nem vétózta meg az ENSZ BT Izraelt elítélő határozatát Similarity: 0.36

nl

buitenland Netanyahu furieus: Amerika laat VN wegkomen met 'anti-Israël resolutie' Similarity: 0.65

pl

Ban Ki Mun zadowolony z przyjęcia rezolucji ws. osiedli żydowskich Similarity: 0.38

pt

Israel não aceita resolução da ONU contra construção de colonatos Similarity: 0.63

ru

Израиль отказался выполнять резолюцию Совбеза ООН Similarity: 0.40

24.12.2016 02:04 : Израиль отозвал для консультаций послов в Новой Зеландии и Сенегале. Similarity: 0.37

sv

Israel finner sig inte i säkerhetsrådets beslut Similarity: 0.51

tr

Trump'tan İsrail'e destek Similarity: 0.42

Flag
United States (8)

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (7)

Flag
Israel (6)

Flag
New Zealand (6)

Flag
Senegal (3)

Washington(US)

Wellington(NZ)

Benjamin Netanyahu (6)

Donald Trump (4)

Danny Danon (3)

Barack Obama (3)

Ofir Gendelman (2)

Lindsey Graham (2)

Riyad Mansour (2)

Murray McCully (2)

Saeb Erekat (2)

Ronald Reagan (1)

Samantha Power (1)

John Kerry (1)

Abdel Fattah al-Sissi (1)

Nabil Abu Rudaina (1)

Neiman Marcus (1)

Issa Salim Tarayra (1)

UN Security Council (18)

White House (3)

United Nations (3)

Supreme Court (1)

Amnesty International (1)

Western Wall (1)

Santa Claus (1)

UNbodies

PeaceProcess

SecurityCouncil

