Saturday, December 24, 2016

Explosion Rocks Syria's Aleppo as Residents Return  da  de  fr  ru

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian army soldiers flash the victory sign near their tank in the Sukkari neighborhood, east Aleppo, Syria, Friday, Dec 23, 2016. Syrian rebels outside Aleppo on Friday shelled a neighborhood in the northern city, killing three....

ABCnews 12:54:00 PM CET

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Assad's Capture of Aleppo Paves Way for Political Solution

haaretz 5:33:00 AM CET

Catholic Envoy to Holy Land Expresses Hope for Aleppo

ABCnews 12:24:00 PM CET

Putin: Peace Talks for Syria to Be Held in Astana

globalsecurity 6:30:00 AM CET

State Media: Two Killed In Explosion In Eastern Aleppo

rferl 3:30:00 PM CET

This cluster belong to the following story: Syrian truce receives new blows with deadly air strikes

Keywords: Russia, United states, Syria, Iran / Bashar Assad, Islamic State / russian, syrian, aleppo, government, rebel

Start date: Wednesday, July 20, 2016

Flag
United States (9)

Flag
Kazakhstan (3)

Flag
Russian Federation (3)

Lebanon(US)

Bethlehem(US)

Astana(KZ)

Bashar Assad (3)

Hassan Nasrallah (2)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Staffan de Mistura (1)

John Kirby (1)

Christmas Rev (1)

SANA (4)

Hezbollah (2)

Red Cross (1)

Human Rights Watch (1)

Britain-based Syrian Observatory (1)

Al-Manar (1)

United Nations (1)

State Department (1)

Internationaal Comité (1)

Islamic State (1)

TerroristAttack

Conflict

