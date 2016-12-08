Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, December 23, 2016

Record defence budget flexes Japan’s muscles  ar  fa  pt

Shinzo Abe’s cabinet has pushed through record spending on missile defence, drones, fighter jets and amphibious fighting units in an effort to protect the nation from North Korea and an increasingly well-armed and assertive China. The defence budget for 2017/2018 has been set at 5.

thetimes 5:44:00 AM CET

Japan pays funds for UNESCO after dispute over Nanjing Massacre

xinhuanet_en 10:59:00 AM CET

Help about this topicStory information

This cluster belong to the following story: Abe, Putin head into day two of summit with little to show on isles row

Keywords: xx, Japan, China / Shinzo Abe, Vladimir Putin / tokyo, japanese, territorial, treaty, visit, military

Start date: Thursday, December 8, 2016

7 days before.

Abe, Putin head into day two of summit with little to show on isles row Similarity: 0.66

1 day before.

Japan cabinet approves biggest defense budget Similarity: 0.86

China confirms third human bird flu infection this week Similarity: 0.42

Help about this topicRelated Clusters - across languages

ar

ولي العهد يهنئ امبراطور اليابان بعيد ميلاده Similarity: 0.32

fa

آمریکا بخشی از خاک پایگاه‌ اوکیناوا را به ژاپن پس داد Similarity: 0.48

pt

PCP e BE discordam da redução da TSU para empresas com salário mínimo Similarity: 0.33

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Shinzo Abe (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.