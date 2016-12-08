|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, December 23, 2016
Record defence budget flexes Japan’s muscles
Shinzo Abe’s cabinet has pushed through record spending on missile defence, drones, fighter jets and amphibious fighting units in an effort to protect the nation from North Korea and an increasingly well-armed and assertive China. The defence budget for 2017/2018 has been set at 5.
thetimes 5:44:00 AM CET
This cluster belong to the following story: Abe, Putin head into day two of summit with little to show on isles row
Keywords: xx, Japan, China / Shinzo Abe, Vladimir Putin / tokyo, japanese, territorial, treaty, visit, military
Start date: Thursday, December 8, 2016
