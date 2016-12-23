|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Friday, December 23, 2016
Ban Ki Moon has eyes on role in Seoul
Officially, at least, he is a 72-year-old man at the end of his career, contemplating the gentle pleasures of golf and grandchildren after a long stint abroad. But Ban Ki Moon, the outgoing secretary-general of the United Nations, has made it increasingly obvious that he has a new prize in mind — the presidency of his home country, South Korea.
thetimes 5:44:00 AM CET
