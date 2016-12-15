|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, December 23, 2016
|
|
Egypt delays UN resolution on Israel as Trump raises concerns
ar
de
es
fa
fr
it
nl
pt
ru
sv
tr
|
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump's strong support for Israel is reciprocated, as this placard in Tel Aviv showed in November. Egypt has suddenly delayed a vote on its UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank as Donald Trump made his opposition clear.
bbc 3:38:00 AM CET
|
|
Story information
|
This cluster belong to the following story: Egypt delays UN resolution on Israel as Trump raises concerns
Keywords: Israel, Palestine / Hezbollah, UN Security Council / israeli, jewish, palestinians, west, jerusalem, settlement, east
Start date: Thursday, December 15, 2016
|
1 day before.
|
Israel concerned about Iran’s influence and a stronger Hezbollah as it watches Syria closely Similarity: 0.90
|
Related Clusters - across languages
|
ar
|
أربع دول تتحدى إجهاض مصر لإدانة الاستيطان الإسرائيلي Similarity: 0.31
|
de
|
UNO-Sicherheitsrat beschließt "Anti-Israel-Resolution" Similarity: 0.49
|
Anschlag in Berlin: Alle zwölf Todesopfer identifiziert Similarity: 0.41
|
es
|
La ONU exige el cese “inmediato” de los asentamientos israelíes Similarity: 0.60
|
fa
|
شورای امنیت قطعنامه ضد اسرائیلی را تصویب کرد Similarity: 0.47
|
fr
|
Le vote à l'ONU sur la colonisation : "un grand camouflet" pour Israël Similarity: 0.71
|
Lille: accord signé entre Seydoux et Lopez, nouvelle étape vers le rachat Similarity: 0.33
|
it
|
Israele, l'Onu vota contro le colonie in Cisgiordania: astensione Usa, ira di Trump Similarity: 0.56
|
nl
|
VN wil Israëlische bouwstop op Palestijns gebied Similarity: 0.59
|
pt
|
Israel não vai cumprir resolução do Conselho de Segurança Similarity: 0.72
|
ru
|
24.12.2016 00:06 : Совет безопасности ООН запретил Израилю вести поселенческую деятельность на палестинских территориях Similarity: 0.36
|
sv
|
Egypten drog tillbaka resolution – efter Trumps samtal Similarity: 0.56
|
tr
|
BM'nin 'derhal durdur' kararına İsrail'den ilk tepki Similarity: 0.45
|
|