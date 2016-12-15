Main Menu

Friday, December 23, 2016

Egypt delays UN resolution on Israel as Trump raises concerns  ar  de  es  fa  fr  it  nl  pt  ru  sv  tr

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump's strong support for Israel is reciprocated, as this placard in Tel Aviv showed in November. Egypt has suddenly delayed a vote on its UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank as Donald Trump made his opposition clear.

bbc 3:38:00 AM CET

US Senator Graham says Obama policy on Israel 'flat-out reckless'

jpost 9:33:00 PM CET

Palestinians say UN will vote Friday on Israeli settlements

AP 5:09:00 PM CET

Israel asked Trump to intervene to avert U.N. vote on settlements: Israeli official

news-yahoo 2:09:00 AM CET

Israelis reached out to Trump about U.N. resolution

CBSnews 7:45:00 AM CET

A Wake-up Call at the United Nations

haaretz 5:48:00 AM CET

Egypt given ultimatum on Israeli settlements vote

aljazeera-en 9:58:00 AM CET

Obama accused of 'shameful' anti-Israeli move at UN An Israeli official has accused US president Barack Obama of colluding with the Palestinians in a "shameful move against Israel at the UN".

belfasttelegraph 10:15:00 PM CET

News U.S. abstains on U.N. vote condemning Israeli settlements

usaToday 11:25:00 PM CET

Egypt delays UN resolution on Israel as Trump raises concerns

Keywords: Israel, Palestine / Hezbollah, UN Security Council / israeli, jewish, palestinians, west, jerusalem, settlement, east

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Israel concerned about Iran’s influence and a stronger Hezbollah as it watches Syria closely Similarity: 0.90

ar

أربع دول تتحدى إجهاض مصر لإدانة الاستيطان الإسرائيلي Similarity: 0.31

de

UNO-Sicherheitsrat beschließt &quot;Anti-Israel-Resolution&quot; Similarity: 0.49

Anschlag in Berlin: Alle zwölf Todesopfer identifiziert Similarity: 0.41

es

La ONU exige el cese “inmediato” de los asentamientos israelíes Similarity: 0.60

fa

شورای امنیت قطعنامه ضد اسرائیلی را تصویب کرد Similarity: 0.47

fr

Le vote à l'ONU sur la colonisation : &quot;un grand camouflet&quot; pour Israël Similarity: 0.71

Lille: accord signé entre Seydoux et Lopez, nouvelle étape vers le rachat Similarity: 0.33

it

Israele, l'Onu vota contro le colonie in Cisgiordania: astensione Usa, ira di Trump Similarity: 0.56

nl

VN wil Israëlische bouwstop op Palestijns gebied Similarity: 0.59

pt

Israel não vai cumprir resolução do Conselho de Segurança Similarity: 0.72

ru

24.12.2016 00:06 : Совет безопасности ООН запретил Израилю вести поселенческую деятельность на палестинских территориях Similarity: 0.36

sv

Egypten drog tillbaka resolution – efter Trumps samtal Similarity: 0.56

tr

BM'nin 'derhal durdur' kararına İsrail'den ilk tepki Similarity: 0.45

Flag
Israel (19)

Flag
United States (14)

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (7)

Yerushalayim(IL)

Washington(US)

Donald Trump (11)

Benjamin Netanyahu (6)

Barack Obama (5)

Mustafa Barghouti (1)

Danny Danon (1)

Sean Spicer (1)

Ben Rhodes (1)

Riyad Mansour (1)

Shimon Peres (1)

Yara Bayoumy (1)

Matt Spetalnick (1)

Lindsey Graham (1)

Abdel Fattah al-Sissi (1)

Abdel al-Sisi (1)

Alaa Youssef (1)

Donald J. Trump (1)

Menahem Kahana (1)

Abderrahim Foukara (1)

Sandra Maler (1)

David Jackson (1)

David Friedman (1)

UN Security Council (22)

United Nations (8)

White House (4)

Getty Images (2)

Al-Jazira (2)

Western Wall (2)

Member States (1)

United States Embassy (1)

Facebook (1)

