Friday, December 23, 2016
China open to India joining economic corridor
China on Friday signalled that it was ready to consider India’s participation in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) after a Pakistani general counselled New Delhi to shed enmity and join the project. “I have also seen relevant reports. I wonder what is India’s take on this proposal by....
Hindu 11:10:00 PM CET
This cluster belong to the following story: China open to India joining economic corridor
Keywords: Pakistan / Anusha Rahman, Muhammad Ali Jinnah / karachi, pakistani, economic, foreign, recognised, political, project, inbox, prayers
Start date: Friday, December 16, 2016
|
|
|
