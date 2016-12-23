Main Menu

Friday, December 23, 2016

Cops: Dad admits killing infant, leaving body in woods

PARKER, Fla. -- Authorities in Florida’s panhandle say a man has confessed to killing his 2-month-old son and leaving the boy’s body in the woods. Parker Police Chief Dennes Hutto said the child’s disappearance might have gone unsolved if 27-year-old Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera had not walked into....

Father confesses to killing son, says he 'needed to pay'

Puerto Rico (5)

United States (3)

Panama City(US)

Bay County (2)

Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera (2)

