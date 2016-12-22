Main Menu

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Gunmen abduct female customs officer in Nigeria's Lagos State

ABUJA, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- A female senior officer of Nigeria Customs Service has been abducted by gunmen who trailed her to an eatery in a populated area in the southwestern state of Lagos, local officials said Thursday. Comfort Alaba was in the company of her two daughters late Tuesday at the....

xinhuanet_en 3:23:00 PM CET

Expert disagrees with Buhari, says 2017 Budget won't take Nigeria out of recession

onlinenigeria 7:51:00 PM CET

