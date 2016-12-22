Main Menu

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Threat to Christmas travel plans as fog hits flights and storm warning hits ferry sailings

Ferry sailings tomorrow from the UK have been cancelled and flights from three London airports were hit by delays after fog shrouded the UK capital this morning. Irish Ferries is operating as normal until Friday when Swift services from Dublin to Holyhead have been cancelled along with the planned service on the Oscar Wilde at 10.

westernpeople 3:23:00 PM CET

Severe weather warning for parts of Wales as Storm Barbara set to hit

icWales 10:23:00 AM CET

