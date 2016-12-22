|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, December 22, 2016
HSA issues alert on three products
The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has issued an alert on three products that claimed to cure ailments such as diabetes, but caused serious health problems instead. Ananda Thukha Remedy For Diabetes, 1 Day Diet, and Bee Brand Qi Li Xiang contained undeclared ingredients, one of which has been banned in Singapore since 2010.
straitstimesSG
