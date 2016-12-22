Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, December 22, 2016

HSA issues alert on three products

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has issued an alert on three products that claimed to cure ailments such as diabetes, but caused serious health problems instead. Ananda Thukha Remedy For Diabetes, 1 Day Diet, and Bee Brand Qi Li Xiang contained undeclared ingredients, one of which has been banned in Singapore since 2010.

straitstimesSG 10:02:00 PM CET

Alert on 3 health products found to contain undeclared potent substances: HSA

channelnewsasia 2:06:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Singapore (3)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Singapore(SG)

Cushing(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Li Xiang (5)

Bee Brand (5)

Health Sciences Authority (1)

Chan Cheng Leng (1)

Poisons Act (1)

Ananda Thukha Remedy (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.