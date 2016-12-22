|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, December 22, 2016
China stocks drift as tight liquidity offsets gains for state firms
SHANGHAI Dec 22 China's main stock indexes barely moved on Thursday, as strength in shares of state-owned enterprises (SOE) was offset by persisting tight liquidity in the wake of a bond scandal. The CSI300 index, which rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, fell 0.1 percent, to 3,335.81 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.
reuters 8:45:00 AM CET
