Thursday, December 22, 2016

China stocks drift as tight liquidity offsets gains for state firms

SHANGHAI Dec 22 China's main stock indexes barely moved on Thursday, as strength in shares of state-owned enterprises (SOE) was offset by persisting tight liquidity in the wake of a bond scandal. The CSI300 index, which rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, fell 0.1 percent, to 3,335.81 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.

reuters 8:45:00 AM CET

Residents of China's capital getting out of town to escape smog

myjoyonline 12:55:00 AM CET

How to deal with China: 'Donald Trump should learn from India'

timesofindia 10:34:00 AM CET

Moscow Exchange signs cooperation agreement with Chinese brokers

itartass_en 8:07:00 AM CET

Traditional falconry seen at local tourism festival in China's Jilin

sinacom 2:44:00 PM CET

China denies "money diplomacy" with Sao Tome and Principe

xinhuanet_en 2:37:00 PM CET

