Thursday, December 22, 2016

China confirms third human bird flu infection this week

BEIJING China has found two more cases of human bird flu infection, bringing the total this week to three, stoking fears about the spread of the deadly virus at a time when other Asian nations are battling to control outbreaks of the disease. The discoveries come as health officials in nearby South....

reuters 4:20:00 AM CET

New Japan bird flu outbreak brings fresh cull of chickens

channelnewsasia 11:02:00 AM CET

