Thursday, December 22, 2016
Wall Street falls as investors pause ahead of holiday season
By Tanya Agrawal. (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Thursday ahead of the holiday season, pulling the Dow Jones Industrial Average further away from 20,000, a level it has never breached. The Dow has been flirting with the historic level for the last several days and came within 13 points of the mark on Wednesday.
news-yahoo 5:35:00 PM CET
